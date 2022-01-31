5 health systems that recently launched 'hospital-at-home' programs

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Here are five health systems that launched "hospital-at-home" programs in the last two weeks.

  • Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health rolled out a hospital-at-home program for patients who are making good progress and seem like they would continue to do so from home.

  • Two health systems, Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health and Largo, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, partnered for a joint hospital-at-home program.

  • Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare partnered with Medically Home Group to create an acute care hospital-at-home program.

  • Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center partnered with home health software provider WellSky to launch a hospital-at-home program for patients with heart failure.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles