5 health systems that recently launched 'hospital-at-home' programs

Here are five health systems that launched "hospital-at-home" programs in the last two weeks.

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health rolled out a hospital-at-home program for patients who are making good progress and seem like they would continue to do so from home.





rolled out a hospital-at-home program for patients who are making good progress and seem like they would continue to do so from home. Two health systems, Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health and Largo, Fla.-based BayCare Health System , partnered for a joint hospital-at-home program.





and Largo, Fla.-based , partnered for a joint hospital-at-home program. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare partnered with Medically Home Group to create an acute care hospital-at-home program.





partnered with Medically Home Group to create an acute care hospital-at-home program. Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center partnered with home health software provider WellSky to launch a hospital-at-home program for patients with heart failure.