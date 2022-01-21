Florida health systems partner for joint home care program

Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health purchased a minority interest in BayCare HomeCare, the home health company created by Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System, according to a Jan. 18 news release.

Three things to know:

  1. The deal, which took effect Dec. 1, was made to coordinate care between the systems, improve patient communications, reduce readmission rates and make discharge planning more efficient, according to the release.

  2. In Polk County, Fla., BayCare HomeCare services will be known as BayCare HomeCare/Lakeland Regional Health.

  3. BayCare HomeCare is one of Florida's largest providers of home care services, serving 13 counties along the state's west coast.

