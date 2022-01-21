Virtua Health launches hospital-at-home program: 5 things to know

Listen
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health rolled out a hospital-at-home program, according to a Jan. 19 report in New Jersey Business Magazine.
Five details about the program:
- To be eligible for the program, patients must meet certain criteria, such as how well they are responding to their treatment. Virtua selects patients who are making good progress and seem like they would continue to do so from home.
- Virtua provides patients who are enrolled in the program with monitoring devices so clinicians can track their progress. Patients can also use the devices to connect with their care team when they have questions.
- Patients enrolled in the program have daily virtual consultations with a physician or other licensed provider, as well as periodic virtual check-ins with their clinical coordinator for the program. Patients can also visit virtually with specialists as needed.
- Participants in the program receive two house visits per day, during which a Virtua clinician comes into their home to assess their progress.
- The program is billed the same way as traditional inpatient care.