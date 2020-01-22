$18M earmarked for broadband expansion in Virginia

The Virginia Telecommunication Initiative will grant more than $18.3 million to fund 12 broadband expansion projects across the state, according to a Jan. 22 Virginia Business report.

The grants will connect an estimated 36,000 households, most located in rural areas, in Virginia, where about 600,000 residents lack access to reliable, high-speed internet access.

"Broadband is a necessity for communities to attract business, for students to use educational resources and for Virginians to receive healthcare through telemedicine," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said, according to the report.

VATI is a state-funded program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

