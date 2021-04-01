Vizient completes acquisition of Intermountain's GPO

Vizient said April 1 it has completed the acquisition of Intermountain Healthcare's group purchasing organization, Intalere.

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain, a 24-hospital health system, announced in November that healthcare services company Vizient would acquire Intalere.

Vizient said the acquisition will increase its presence in smaller, rural acute care facilities. It plans to bring the Intalere business fully under its brand identity by the end of 2021.

Read Vizient's full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Former White House adviser pursued his own medical supply contracts, report finds

California Nurses Association endorses state law requiring hospitals to keep 3-month PPE stockpiles

Bioventus acquires California devicemaker for up to $110M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.