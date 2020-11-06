Vizient to acquire Intermountain's GPO

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is set to become a member of healthcare services company Vizient's group purchasing organization under a deal in which Vizient would acquire Intermountain's GPO, the companies said Nov. 5.

Intermountain said it expects the partnership to cut the health system's supply costs when it joins Vizient's GPO.

Intermountain will also have the opportunity to join Vizient's pharmacy program to reduce its pharmacy expenses and minimize drug shortages, the companies said.

"Intermountain Healthcare looks forward to continuing to work together with Vizient in our common goal of providing patients access to high-quality care at the most affordable cost," said Bert Zimmerli, Intermountain's CFO.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

