CDC seeks to create centralized reporting system for COVID-19 test results

The CDC says it is looking to create a centralized, cloud-based platform for COVID-19 testing sites to use to report results to public health departments to make the process easier.

"CDC is seeking information from companies and other organizations about their capability, proven past performance and capacity to leverage a secure and scalable cloud-based platform to accept and transmit testing data from testing entities to relevant state and large local health departments, with a focus on multistate, large regional, and statewide reporting entities," the agency said Nov. 2.

The CDC said that more than 200 testing sites, including chain drugstores, pharmacies, private labs and healthcare providers, have inquired about options for centralized reporting of results instead of individual reporting systems.

COVID-19 testing sites have told the CDC that they are challenged by the current reporting requirements to individual state, local and county health departments. Some have said they have to provide daily reporting of test results to over 70 public health departments, each with different formatting requirements.

The CDC will accept comments on its proposal to create the centralized reporting platform until Nov. 30

Find the full notice here.

More articles on supply chain:

3 Michigan health systems unveil $48M shared laundry facility

Baxter issues 'urgent' warning about Spectrum infusion pumps

United Airlines to try free COVID-19 testing for passengers on certain flights

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.