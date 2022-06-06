US corrals 36K monkeypox vaccine doses

As the number of confirmed monkeypox national cases creeps up to 25 across 12 states as of June 5, the HHS has a stockpile of about 36,000 monkeypox vaccine doses, according to CNBC.

The Jynneos doses are immediately available.

Vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic, which has locations in the U.S. and Europe, can offer 16.4 million more doses to the nation. Jynneos is the only FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine and is the CDC's preferred option compared to the older-generation smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 manufactured by Emergent BioSolutions, according to CNBC.

While it likely won't be considered a pandemic, the World Health Organization views the monkeypox outbreak as a "moderate" risk because of the clusters in non-endemic areas, according to a June 4 report.