Global monkeypox outbreak grows to 550: 5 updates

Global monkeypox cases have risen to more than 550 across 30 countries, up from 257 confirmed cases on May 26, the World Health Organization said during a June 1 news conference, according to CNBC.

The virus's sudden spread across multiple countries suggests it has been spreading undetected for months or years. Investigations to determine how long undetected spread may have been occurring are underway, WHO officials said.

"We really don't know whether it's too late to contain," said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the WHO's monkeypox technical lead. "What the WHO and all member states are trying to do is prevent onward spread."

Four more recent updates:

1. Health officials have said the majority of cases have been reported in men who have sex with men, though anyone, regardless of sexual partners, can catch it through close physical contact. To learn more about how monkeypox is spread, click here.

2. WHO officials have said a global monkeypox pandemic is unlikely and have emphasized that it would not be mistaken for COVID-19. "We are concerned that individuals may acquire this infection through high-risk exposure if they don't have the information they need to protect themselves," Dr. Lewis said, adding the agency is not recommending mass vaccination.

3. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital recently began vaccinating employees who were in close contact with a patient diagnosed with the virus. As of May 26, fewer than 10 workers at the hospital had been vaccinated.

4. As of May 31, the U.S. had reported at least 18 cases across nine states, CDC data shows.