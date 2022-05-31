Monkeypox pandemic unlikely, WHO says 

The World Health Organization said a global monkeypox pandemic is unlikely, USA Today reported May 30.

"At the moment, we are not concerned about a global pandemic," said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, the organization's technical lead on monkeypox. "We are concerned that individuals may acquire this infection through high-risk exposure if they don’t have the information they need to protect themselves."

Dr. Lewis said the "vast majority" of cases globally have been reported in gay or bisexual men, but she emphasized anyone is at risk regardless of sexual orientation.

As of May 26, 257 confirmed cases and about 120 suspected cases had been reported, according to a May 29 outbreak report from the organization. No deaths have been reported.

"The situation is evolving rapidly, and WHO expects that there will be more cases identified as surveillance expands in nonendemic countries, as well as in countries known to be endemic who have not recently been reporting cases," the report said.