Supply for Moderna's omicron booster hits snag

Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states.

Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays.

"We received enough to last us at least for the three weeks ahead," Jennifer Tong, MD, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara (Calif.) Valley Medical Center, told The Mercury News. "We placed another order, so we don't anticipate having any shortage."