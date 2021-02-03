Premier CEO to retire

Premier CEO Susan DeVore will retire after 18 years at the company effective May 1, Premier said Feb. 2.

Michael Alkire, president of Premier, will succeed her as CEO and member of the board. Ms. DeVore will stay on through June 30 to help with the transition and serve as a company adviser for two years.

"It has been a privilege to lead Premier these past 12 years. I am incredibly proud of all we have accomplished together and believe that now is the right time for Premier to transition to its next generation of leadership," Ms. DeVore said. "Mike's expertise and deep understanding of Premier's strategy, operations, values and people make him the right leader."

Mr. Alkire joined Premier in 2003, was named chief operating officer in 2013 and became president in 2019.

"I am honored to succeed Susan and look forward to leading Premier and its talented employees during such an important time for the healthcare industry," Mr. Alkire said. "I thank Susan for her leadership and guidance and am excited to work closely with the board and the entire Premier team to achieve our goals and succeed into the future."

Read Premier's full news release here.

