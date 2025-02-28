Phillips launches updated AI tech for MRI scanners

Phillips has introduced SmartSpeed Precise, an updated AI-powered technology for MRI scanners, aiming to improve scan speed and image quality.

The technology was demonstrated at the 2025 European Congress of Radiology and is compatible with Phillips' existing MRI systems, according to a Feb. 26 news release from the company.

Phillips said the SmartSpeed Precise technology can complete MRI scans up to three times faster while improving image sharpness, which could help radiologists detect abnormalities more accurately.