Pfizer to operate 1st US plant producing Paxlovid ingredients

Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer will manufacture materials for the antiviral drug Paxlovid in Kalamazoo, Mich., after a $120 million investment for the treatment's first stateside factory.

The nation's most prescribed oral COVID-19 treatment — which reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by 89 percent in a phase 2/3 study — has nearly 3 million orders with more than 1 million prescriptions filled, according to a June 1 HHS report.

The deal "will allow Pfizer to increase supply by an additional 4 million packs of Paxlovid, allowing us to meet global demand and help increase overall access," Pfizer spokesperson Julia Cohen told The Hill.