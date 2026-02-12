Fifteen companies in the medical equipment and services industry secured spots on Forbes’ 11th annual list of America’s best large employers, released Feb. 10.

To compile the ranking, Forbes teamed up with market research firm Statista to survey more than 217,000 U.S. employees at organizations with workforces exceeding 1,000. Only companies with more than 5,000 employees were eligible for consideration in the large employer category.

Survey participants were asked whether they would recommend their employer and rated their companies across areas including compensation, work-life balance, leadership development and career growth. The 700 organizations with the highest overall scores were recognized on the 2026 list.

Here are the medical equipment and services companies featured on the list, along with their respective rank:

19. Boston Scientific (Marlborough, Mass.)

49. Idexx Laboratories (Westbrook, Maine)

197. Medtronic (Minneapolis)

217. Cardinal Health (Dublin, Ohio)

235. Intuitive Surgical (Sunnyvale, Calif.)

256. Teladoc Health (New York City)

268. Stryker (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

321. Labcorp Holdings (Burlington, N.C.)

341. Agilent Technologies (Santa Clara, Calif.)

358. National Vision (Duluth, Ga.)

408. Dexcom (San Diego)

509. TeamHealth (Knoxville, Tenn.)

514. McKesson (Irving, Texas)

530. Abbott Laboratories (Chicago)

531. Patterson (Saint Paul, Minn.)