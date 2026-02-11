Medline recalls blood culture kits

Medline Industries has initiated a recall of 4,300 blood culture kits due to packaging defects in a component that may compromise sterility, according to a Dec. 24 recall notice the FDA published Feb. 9.

The affected blood culture kit includes BD ChloraPrep Triple Swabsticks, which may have an open seal on the applicator packaging. The kits fall under FDA product code OIB and include lot numbers 25EBU508 and 25EBE330.

The company instructed customers to quarantine the affected products and submit a response through its recall portal. Upon response, Medline said it will issue over-labels and instructions for staff to remove and discard the affected swabsticks prior to use. Distributors were also directed to notify downstream customers.

The recall remains open and is classified under recall number Z-1333-2026.