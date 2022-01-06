Officials warn Chicago, Philadelphia residents of fake COVID-19 testing sites 

Officials in Chicago and Philadelphia are warning residents to be aware of fake COVID-19 tests and testing sites given the scarcity of supplies during the recent surge of cases.

"Whether it’s a test you purchase online or a visit to one of those ‘pop-up’ stores offering testing, it might be a sham," Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Chicago and northern Illinois, told NBC5. "Scarcity often leads to potential scams."

Mr. Bernas added in many cases, consumers will not receive any test result despite providing credit card information. Some patients have also received false negative results, Mr. Bernas said.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported Jan. 3 that city health department officials were notified last week of "small pop-up tents" offering free COVID-19 testing throughout the city. Officials said residents should look for familiar hospital or health system names when considering testing sites. When a pop-up COVID-19 testing site is spotted, residents are encouraged to call the health department.