New York City creating its own medical supply stockpile

New York City is creating its own stockpile of medical supplies including gowns, testing kits and ventilators, according to Mayor Bill De Blasio, CNBC reported.

The New York City Economic Development Corp. will coordinate with the city's healthcare leaders to create the stockpile, which will be filled with locally produced face shields, surgical gowns, test kits and ventilators.

New York City placed a $10 million order for 3,000 ventilators from a team of New York companies that created a "bridge" ventilator, designed for patients with less severe respiratory symptoms, according to CNBC.

Eight firms in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn Army Terminal and Manhattan are making face shields and aim to produce 620,000 per week. Five firms in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens are also making gowns to go into the stockpile, CNBC reported.

