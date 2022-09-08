Medline invests $500M into supply chain resiliency

Medline, a supply distributor based in Northfield, Ill., devoted half a billion dollars to its efforts to "ensure product availability and timely delivery" of medical products.

The latest $500 million investment brings Medline's total, on-hand inventory to more than $4 billion, the company said in a Sept. 7 news release.

"This latest investment reflects our ongoing pledge to provide reliable, superior service to healthcare systems across the continuum of care," said Jim Pigott, Medline Group president, referring to the Healthcare Resilience Initiative that launched in 2018.