Medline acquires Ecolab

Medical supply manufacturer and distributor, Medline, has successfully acquired Ecolab, a global surgical supply business, the company announced Aug. 1.

Medline initially announced plans for the deal in April. The addition of Ecolab's assets and resources to Medline's portfolio will broaden its surgical offerings.

"Our surgical solutions business is poised for a bright future as we continue to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to our customers," Jim Pigott, president and chief operating officer for Medline stated in the release. "With this acquisition, we are eager to collaborate with healthcare providers and cutting-edge medical device companies to bring innovative solutions to the surgical suite."

Details about the cost of the company's latest acquisition were not disclosed.