Medline to acquire surgical products business

Medline is planning to scoop up Ecolab, a global surgical solutions and medical product company.

The acquisition will provide Medline with Ecolab's sterile drape solutions and fluid temperature management system, according to an April 30 news release.

Ecolab has been operating for more than 100 years and sells products to various industries, including chemical processing, retail, transportation and healthcare, according to its website. The business offers products to ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, long-term care facilities and original equipment manufacturers.

Medline did not specify an acquisition cost, and the transaction is expected to close in 2024, pending regulatory approval.