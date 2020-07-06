Kroger gives employees free at-home COVID-19 tests

Kroger partnered with a Kentucky laboratory to provide its employees free at-home COVID-19 tests.

The FDA granted Kroger emergency use authorization for its at-home testing kit, and the company said it plans to process up to 60,000 tests per week by the end of July.

Kroger said it will make the kits available to other companies and organizations in the coming weeks.

Kroger partnered with Gravity Diagnostics, a lab based in Covington, Ky., which will process the tests. The company said tests will be processed within 24-48 hours on average.

Employers are responsible for the cost of the testing kits, and employees must meet established criteria for likely COVID-19 infection or exposure to receive a test, Kroger said.

The tests will be performed under the supervision of a licensed healthcare professional through a two-way video chat.

