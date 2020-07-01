Top 5 supply chain stories in June

Below are the five top supply chain stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in June, beginning with the most popular:

More articles on supply chain:

Labs warn of test result delays amid coronavirus surges

WHO announces $18B plan to deliver 2B COVID-19 vaccines to high-risk populations

Company with no medical supply experience gets $2.4M contract to make surgical gowns

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.