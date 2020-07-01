Top 5 supply chain stories in June
Below are the five top supply chain stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in June, beginning with the most popular:
- 9 brands of hand sanitizer may be toxic, FDA says
The FDA warned against using nine types of hand sanitizer, saying they may contain methanol, which is toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.
- Some labs charging insurers 'egregious' amounts for COVID-19 tests, Aetna says
Amid a lack of federal regulation of lab charges, a diagnostic lab in Texas has charged insurers as much as $2,315 for the same COVID-19 test that costs $100 elsewhere.
- Shortage of vials may slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout
As drugmakers race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, a shortage of medical glass needed to make vials to contain the vaccine may delay when the public gets it.
- WHO outlines COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
The World Health Organization has laid out a proposal for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and said over 4 billion doses will be needed to vaccinate the world's priority populations.
- FEMA paid company $7M for test tubes, received plastic soda bottles
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid Fillakit — a small company formed in May that operates out of a Houston suburb — $7.3 million since May to supply it with test tubes for COVID-19 testing. Instead of receiving standard test tubes, FEMA received plastic tubes made for bottling soda, which state health officials say are unusable.
