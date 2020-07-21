Georgia partners with lab for COVID-19 test results within 48 hours

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the state's Department of Public Health announced July 20 a partnership with Mako Medical to provide testing supplies and services to process 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day.

Mako Medical, a lab based in Raleigh, N.C., said it will provide test results within an average of 48 hours.

"As demand for testing has soared across the country, many private labs have been unable to process tests quick enough to aid in contact tracing and mitigation efforts. With some Georgians waiting well over a week for their results, the status quo is unacceptable. This new partnership will not only expand the number of tests the state is able to administer, but also greatly reduce the turnaround time of those tests. This is vital to Georgia's efforts in our fight against COVID-19," Mr. Kemp said in a news release.

Kathleen Toomey, MD, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, said the partnership will allow the state's contact tracers to respond quicker to newly identified cases.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on supply chain:

Bon Secours looking to hire a CFO of supply chain

How NYC Health + Hospitals' ingenuity resolved supply chain challenges at pandemic's height

Michigan has enough PPE for 2nd coronavirus wave, local hospital association says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.