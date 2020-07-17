Bon Secours looking to hire a CFO of supply chain

Bon Secours Mercy Health is seeking a CFO of supply chain to provide direction for all financial decisions related to its supply chain.

The Cincinnati-based health system posted a job listing for a supply chain CFO and said the role works with the corporate office, management, staff and other key leaders to ensure supply chain function and associated entities are operating effectively.

The role reports to the chief supply chain officer and is responsible for the oversight of specific accounting, budgeting, finance and analytic functions specific to the health system's supply chain operations.

The supply chain CFO will also guide the annual budget process, interpret financial results with operating managers and regularly meet with department managers to track and ensure performance on site-specific financial initiatives.

Bon Secours said the CFO of supply chain plays a key role at the senior leadership level, giving input into the strategic decisions made in the ministry and serves as a business counselor to other senior executives within the system.

Read the full job description here.

