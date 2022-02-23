Fortune's 5 most influential medical distributors

McKesson ranked seventh on Fortune's annual list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies in 2020, making it the top-ranked medical distributor.

In all, the 500 companies generated $13.8 trillion in revenue in 2020, according to the list released in June 2021.

Here are the top five distributors on the list, accompanied by their Fortune 500 ranking and full-year revenues in 2021:

Editor's note: The revenues below are from 2021, though Fortune's list is based on 2020 revenues.

7. McKesson: $238.2 billion

8. AmerisourceBergen: $214 billion

14. Cardinal Health: $162.5 billion

298. Henry Schein: $12.4 billion

345. Owens & Minor: $9.8 billion