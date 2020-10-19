Former Tennessee hospital manager charged with stealing nearly $800K in supplies

A former worker at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tenn., was charged with stealing nearly $800,000 worth of medical supplies from the hospital and selling them online for his personal benefit, Williamson Source reported.

Former system coordinator Tommy John Riker allegedly stole $798,265 worth of supplies from the hospital between 2017 and 2019. He worked in the hospital's supply chain department and was responsible for purchasing and managing items in the hospital's inventory control system.

His job allowed him to steal items from the hospital's inventory and manipulate the inventory to make it seem the supplies were given to staff, according to investigators from Tennessee's Comptroller's Office, the Williamson Source reported.

The stolen supplies include needles, wound dressings and surgical dressings, according to the comptroller's report.

Mr. Riker was indicted on one count of theft over $250,000 and 54 counts of money-laundering.

