ECRI spins off supply tech company

ECRI has spun off its healthcare spend and recall management business into a new company, Staritas.

The new entity will focus on data-driven supply chain intelligence, building on platforms used by healthcare organizations to manage purchasing and recalls, according to an April 21 news release. Staritas will operate independently while continuing to serve health systems and other providers.

The company supports organizations in more than 70 countries and is used by nearly 90% of top U.S. hospitals and health systems. Its platform identifies up to $13 billion annually in potential savings through analytics and benchmarking.

ECRI said the move will allow it to focus more directly on patient safety and clinical guidance, while Staritas expands supply chain technology capabilities, including AI-driven tools and real-time data insights.

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