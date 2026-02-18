Banner Health adds 49 robotic surgery systems

Phoenix-based Banner Health is upgrading its surgical robot fleet to Intuitive’s da Vinci 5 system. The rollout includes 49 robots across its hospitals in Arizona, Colorado and Wyoming.

The health system said the investment is among the largest of its kind in the nation and aims to improve surgeon precision, reduce complications and shorten recovery times, according to a Feb. 18 news release from the health system. Banner Health expects the upgrade to be completed by March.

The da Vinci 5 system offers performance analytics, enhanced image resolution and remote case observation to support cross-state collaboration among surgical teams, the release said.