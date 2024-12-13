8 supply chain executive moves in 2024

The following supply chain executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's in the past year.

Michael O'Mally was named senior vice president and supply chain officer of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.



Luis Richard, who joined Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic in 2023 as vice president of supply chain, was promoted to senior vice president of supply chain.



Rachel Anderson was named vice president of supply chain at Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System.



Amy Ogle was promoted by Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System to be the director of durable medical equipment operations for its medical supply company.



Michael Moore was named supply chain director by Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Health System.



Robert Ambrose was promoted by Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System to supply chain director.



Tim Miller left Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, where he served as vice president of supply chain services since June 2022, to assume a position as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Houston Methodist.



William Obremskey was named executive medical director of supply chain services by Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.