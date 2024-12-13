8 supply chain executive moves in 2024

The following supply chain executive moves have been shared with or reported by Becker's in the past year.
- Michael O'Mally was named senior vice president and supply chain officer of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.
- Luis Richard, who joined Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic in 2023 as vice president of supply chain, was promoted to senior vice president of supply chain.
- Rachel Anderson was named vice president of supply chain at Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System.
- Amy Ogle was promoted by Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System to be the director of durable medical equipment operations for its medical supply company.
- Michael Moore was named supply chain director by Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Health System.
- Robert Ambrose was promoted by Osage Beach, Mo.-based Lake Regional Health System to supply chain director.
- Tim Miller left Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, where he served as vice president of supply chain services since June 2022, to assume a position as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Houston Methodist.
- William Obremskey was named executive medical director of supply chain services by Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.