Sutter Health supply chain leader Tim Miller has accepted a position as senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Houston Methodist, according to a Sept. 6 post on his LinkedIn page.

Miller had served as vice president of supply chain services for Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health since June 2022, according to his LinkedIn page. He also previously held similar roles with Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth and Phoenix-based Banner Health.