7 systems seeking supply chain talent

Here are seven health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

1. Baptist Health, based in Miami, is seeking a supply chain technician.

2. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is seeking a supply chain technician for its location in Terre Haute, Ind.

3. Loyola Medicine, based in Maywood, Ill., is seeking a supply chain contracts administrator.

4. Northwestern Memorial Healthcare, based in Chicago, is seeking a supply chain specialist for its location in Dekalb County, Ill.

5. OhioHealth, based in Columbus, is seeking a supply chain technician.

6. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, is seeking a supply chain coordinator for its location in West Palm Beach, Fla.

7. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., is seeking a supply chain contracts administrator for its Maywood, Ill., location.