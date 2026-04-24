3 medical device recalls to know

The FDA has flagged three Class I medical device recalls and corrections, affecting neurosurgical tools, dialysis equipment and insulin pumps.

Here are three recalls to know:

Hemodialysis bloodlines (B. Braun Medical): On April 22, B. Braun issued a correction for certain Streamline and B3 bloodline sets after identifying tubing changes that may cause air bubbles to form during treatment. Risks include treatment delays, blood loss and life-threatening events in severe cases. No serious injuries or deaths have been reported. Insulin pumps (Tandem Diabetes Care): On April 22, Tandem issued a correction for certain Mobi insulin pumps due to a software issue that may trigger false motor failure alerts and stop insulin delivery. The issue could lead to hyperglycemia and, in severe cases, hospitalization. Four serious injuries have been reported. Cranial perforators (Integra LifeSciences): On April 23, Integra recalled certain Codman disposable perforators and craniotomy kits due to a weld defect that may cause the device to disassemble during use. Potential complications include bleeding, brain injury and death. The FDA reported 10 injuries.

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