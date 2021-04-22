10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee, Wis., & Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a clinical product specialist.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.



Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.



Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a products coordinator.



Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain data analyst.



UI Health Care (Iowa City, Iowa) seeks a supply chain technician.



Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) seeks a senior supply chain contract specialist.



Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a senior buyer.

