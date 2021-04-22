10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee, Wis., & Downers Grove, Ill.) seeks a clinical product specialist.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (Memphis, Tenn.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.
- Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain coordinator.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a products coordinator.
- Providence (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain data analyst.
- UI Health Care (Iowa City, Iowa) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.) seeks a senior supply chain contract specialist.
- Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.) seeks a senior buyer.
