Medline looking for a buyer, could fetch as much as $30B, Wall Street Journal says

Medline is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $30 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Northfield, Ill.-based supply company has hired Goldman Sachs Group to run the process of finding potential buyers, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. There's no guarantee the company will be sold. The sources told the Journal an IPO or minority investment is also a possibility.

Medline is likely to attract private equity bidders, and Blackstone Group, KKR and Carlyle Group are among those expected to consider bids, according to the Journal.

Medline makes and distributes medical supplies used in hospitals, surgery centers, acute care facilities and other healthcare facilities in more than 125 countries. It has $17.5 billion in annual sales, the Journal reported.

