10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center seeks a supply chain tech.

  2. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain engineer.

  3. LCMC Health (New Orleans) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  4. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply chain system analyst.

  5. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center seeks a supply chain technician.

  6. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain manager. 
  1. South Shore Health (South Weymouth, Mass.) seeks an executive supply chain director.
  1. Steward Health Care (Dallas) seeks a materials management supply clerk.

  2. St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.

  3. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) seeks a supply chain associate.

