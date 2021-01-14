10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Charleston (W.Va.) Area Medical Center seeks a supply chain tech.
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a supply chain engineer.
- LCMC Health (New Orleans) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.) seeks a supply chain system analyst.
- Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center seeks a supply chain technician.
- PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- South Shore Health (South Weymouth, Mass.) seeks an executive supply chain director.
- Steward Health Care (Dallas) seeks a materials management supply clerk.
- St. Luke's Health System (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.
- UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco) seeks a supply chain associate.
More articles on supply chain:
Bon Secours Mercy Health launches GPO
Labcorp CEO: No need to test COVID-19 vaccine recipients for antibodies
Abbott delivers COVID-19 rapid tests to schools, workplaces
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.