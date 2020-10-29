10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks an associate manager of supply chain operations.



Central Maine Medical Center (Lewiston) seeks a supply chain coordinator.



City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.) seeks a chief supply chain officer.



Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) seeks a supply chain specialist.



Presbyterian Healthcare Services (Albuquerque, N.M.) seeks a materials management coordinator.



Swedish Health Services (Seattle) seeks a central services technician.



The Ohio State University Medical Center (Columbus) seeks a supply chain coordinator.

