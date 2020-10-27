3M making more N95 masks than ever as COVID-19 surges, CEO says

Mike Roman, CEO of 3M, told CNBC Oct. 27 that the company is making more N95 masks than ever as COVID-19 hospitalizations grow in 36 states.

"We are bringing capacity on. We are making more N95 respirators than ever, and we’ll continue to add some capacity as we go into the end of the year, into next year," Mr. Roman said.

3M began making N95 masks in January and is on track to produce 2 billion this year, with almost half being distributed in the U.S., CNBC reported.

N95 masks have been in shortage for healthcare workers throughout the pandemic and are a primary concern as hospitals face new surges of COVID-19 cases.

Mr. Roman told CNBC that 3M is working with HHS to make sure hot spot areas are prioritized to receive the N95 masks.

