6 million medical gloves stolen from Florida supplier

A shipping container holding more than 6 million medical gloves intended for three hospital systems was stolen from a supplier in Florida this week, The New York Times reported.

The gloves, which were collectively worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, were delivered to the supplier, Medgluv, Oct. 23 in Coral Springs, Fla. The gloves had been running 12 days late during their delivery from a manufacturer in Malaysia, the Times reported.

"That’s why hospitals were, for lack of a better term, clamoring" for the gloves, Rick Grimes, Medgluv's vice president of sales and marketing told the Times.

The container was parked at Medgluv's loading dock when, according to surveillance footage, a semitruck and white pickup truck pulled up to it. Thieves hooked the container to their trucks and drove away.

On Oct. 27, police told Mr. Grimes the container had been found completely empty near Miami, Fla. He said he doesn't know who took the gloves.

"It’s heartbreaking to know that healthcare workers doing their best to take care of others" will be affected by the theft, Mr. Grimes told the Times.



