10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.



East Tennessee Children's Hospital (Knoxville) seeks a supply chain tech.



Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health seeks a supply chain director.



Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) seeks a supply chain supervisor.



Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.



Mason General Hospital (Shelton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.



OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain distribution tech.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

More articles on supply chain:

FDA puts hand sanitizers on import alert, adds more to do-not-use list

Freight, shipping companies say they're not ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

See-through masks in high demand as COVID-19 cases rise

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.