10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- East Tennessee Children's Hospital (Knoxville) seeks a supply chain tech.
- Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health seeks a supply chain director.
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
- Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Mason General Hospital (Shelton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain distribution tech.
- Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.
