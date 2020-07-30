10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate. 

  2. East Tennessee Children's Hospital (Knoxville) seeks a supply chain tech. 

  3. Gunnison (Colo.) Valley Health seeks a supply chain director.

  4. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) seeks a supply chain supervisor. 

  5. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital (St. Petersburg, Fla.) seeks a supply chain analyst.

  6. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.

  7. Mason General Hospital (Shelton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain director.

  8. OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  9. Parkland Health & Hospital System (Dallas) seeks a supply chain distribution tech.

  10. Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a supply chain technician.

