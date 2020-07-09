10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.

  2. Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a procurement specialist.

  3. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  4. Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain technician.

  5. OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.

  6. Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.

  7. St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.

  8. University of Chicago Medicine seeks a supply chain operations manager.

  9. Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

  10. WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

