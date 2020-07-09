10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.



Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a procurement specialist.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain technician.



OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.



Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.



St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.



University of Chicago Medicine seeks a supply chain operations manager.



Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.



WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.

More articles on supply chain:

How New Jersey hospitals are revamping supply chains for 2nd coronavirus wave

Biden releases plan to 'rebuild' U.S. supply chain

HHS to launch 'surge testing' in COVID-19 hot spots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.