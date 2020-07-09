10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center seeks a supply chain analyst.
- Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a procurement specialist.
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Houston Methodist seeks a supply chain technician.
- OSF Healthcare System (Peoria, Ill.) seeks a supply chain associate.
- Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.) seeks a supply chain specialist.
- St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- University of Chicago Medicine seeks a supply chain operations manager.
- Westchester Medical Center (Valhalla, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
- WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain supervisor.
More articles on supply chain:
How New Jersey hospitals are revamping supply chains for 2nd coronavirus wave
Biden releases plan to 'rebuild' U.S. supply chain
HHS to launch 'surge testing' in COVID-19 hot spots
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.