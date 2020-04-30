10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain manager.
- Ellis Hospital (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.
- NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.
- Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain technician.
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a supply chain operations supervisor.
- UPMC seeks a supply specialist.
- Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.) seeks a procurement coordinator.
- Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington) seeks a director of supply chain management.
- WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain manager.
