10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain manager.

  2. Ellis Hospital (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician. 

  3. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.

  4. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.

  5. Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain technician.

  6. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a supply chain operations supervisor.

  7. UPMC seeks a supply specialist.

  8. Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.) seeks a procurement coordinator.

  9. Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington) seeks a director of supply chain management.

  10. WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain manager.



