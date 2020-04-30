10 hospitals seeking supply chain talent

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain manager.



Ellis Hospital (Schenectady, N.Y.) seeks a supply chain technician.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a supply chain manager.



NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.) seeks a supply chain operations specialist.



Northside Hospital (Atlanta) seeks a supply chain technician.



Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a supply chain operations supervisor.



UPMC seeks a supply specialist.



Valley Medical Center (Renton, Wash.) seeks a procurement coordinator.



Virginia Hospital Center (Arlington) seeks a director of supply chain management.



WVU Healthcare (Morgantown, W.V.) seeks a supply chain manager.

