10 hospitals seeking supply chain leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking supply chain leadership and expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) seeks a supply coordinator.

Blount Memorial Hospital (Maryville, Tenn.) seeks an inventory control specialist.



Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain procedural services coordinator.



CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain contract specialist.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.



Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health seeks a supply chain development manager.



Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a sourcing manager.



St. Elizabeth Boardman (Ohio) Hospital seeks a supply chain manager.



St. Luke's (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.



UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain inventory planner.

