10 hospitals seeking supply chain leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking supply chain leadership and expertise in the last week:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.
- AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) seeks a supply coordinator.
- Blount Memorial Hospital (Maryville, Tenn.) seeks an inventory control specialist.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain procedural services coordinator.
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain contract specialist.
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.
- Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health seeks a supply chain development manager.
- Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a sourcing manager.
- St. Elizabeth Boardman (Ohio) Hospital seeks a supply chain manager.
- St. Luke's (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.
- UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain inventory planner.
