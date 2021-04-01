10 hospitals seeking supply chain leaders

Maia Anderson - Print  | 

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking supply chain leadership and expertise in the last week:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) seeks a supply coordinator. 
  1. Blount Memorial Hospital (Maryville, Tenn.) seeks an inventory control specialist.

  2. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati) seeks a supply chain procedural services coordinator.

  3. CommonSpirit Health (Chicago) seeks a supply chain contract specialist.

  4. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks an assistant supply chain manager.

  5. Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health seeks a supply chain development  manager.

  6. Premier Health (Dayton, Ohio) seeks a sourcing manager.

  7. St. Elizabeth Boardman (Ohio) Hospital seeks a supply chain manager.

  8. St. Luke's (Boise, Idaho) seeks a supply chain tech.

  9. UChicago Medicine seeks a supply chain inventory planner.

More articles on supply chain:
Former White House adviser pursued his own medical supply contracts, report finds
California Nurses Association endorses state law requiring hospitals to keep 3-month PPE stockpiles
Bioventus acquires California devicemaker for up to $110M

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 