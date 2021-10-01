Walmart's healthcare push: 8 recent stories

Below are stories Becker's Hospital Review has reported since Sept. 1:

Walmart Health is reorganizing its top leadership as the retail giant focuses on its healthcare push.



As Walmart Health clinics are poised to provide low-cost and convenient healthcare appointments, the retail giant is struggling with basic operations such as price transparency, billing and credentialing physicians, employees told Insider.



Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 employees nationwide in response to continued growth. This is in addition to the 20,000 supply chain associates it plans to hire.



Walmart Health will use Epic's EHR to engage with patients, payers and healthcare providers. Epic's EHR will first be rolled out in four Walmart Health Centers opening in Florida in early 2022.



Walmart kicked off Walmart Wellness Day to offer COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations at 4,700 stores nationwide.



Telehealth providers Doctor on Demand and Grand Rounds are teaming up with a group of large employers including Walmart, Target and Accenture to create a digital health program that aims to reduce health disparities in Black Americans.



Walmart, Amazon and Kroger will start selling at-home COVID-19 tests at reduced prices as part of the Biden administration's plan to combat the virus.



Walmart Health is opening seven primary care clinics throughout northeast Florida.