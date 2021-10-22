Amazon Care in-person services hits 4 cities, will soon add 5 more

Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care, unveiled at HLTH that Amazon Care's in-person services are now live in the Seattle, Washington, D.C., Arlington, Va., and Baltimore areas.

Ms. Helton told Becker's that Amazon Care will soon expand to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

Amazon Care, the tech giant's healthcare venture that offers telehealth and in-person primary care, launched as a pilot program in 2019. The program was initially available only to Amazon's Seattle employees and their dependents, but the company later expanded it to all employees in Washington state and announced plans in March to expand to other employees across the country.

In May, it was announced that Amazon Care had its first customer, Precor, a fitness company recently acquired by Peloton.