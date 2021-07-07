Amazon Care approached big health insurers to expand coverage

Amazon Care, the e-commerce giant's new healthcare venture, has approached several big health insurers in an effort to expand coverage of its services, Insider reported July 7.

The healthcare venture reportedly talked to Aetna, Premera Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Securing health insurance coverage or joining an insurer's network would be a big step for Amazon Care, as it would allow the company to expand services to more companies and patients. It would allow insured people to use Amazon Care as they would any other in-network provider.

Currently, Amazon Care works with employers that pay a monthly fee for each employee to have access to the services, including Amazon itself, Peloton-owned Precor and several others.

Amazon launched Amazon Care, which offers telemedicine and in-person primary care services, as a pilot program in 2019. The program initially was only available to Amazon's Seattle employees and their dependents, but Amazon later expanded it to all employees in Washington state. In March, the e-commerce giant said it plans to expand Amazon Care nationwide and to other employers.