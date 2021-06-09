Amazon Care signs on more clients, eyes rural expansion 

Amazon has secured multiple companies as clients for its telehealth service, Amazon Care, CNBC reported June 9.

Amazon launched Amazon Care, which offers telemedicine and in-person primary care services, as a pilot program in 2019. The program initially was only available to Amazon's Seattle employees and their dependents, but Amazon later expanded it to all employees in Washington state. In March, the e-commerce giant said it plans to expand Amazon Care nationwide and to other employers.

"We've had quite a bit of interest from other companies in using this service," Amazon Care executive Babak Parviz said June 9 at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Health virtual event, according to CNBC. He said Amazon plans to disclose which companies have signed on to use Amazon Care later this summer.

Amazon is working to make the full Amazon Care service available to other geographies "as fast as we can," Mr. Parviz said. The company also is considering bringing the program to rural areas in the future, an effort that would require Amazon to hire thousands of employees, he said.

In May, Amazon Care signed its first enterprise client, Precor, a fitness company recently acquired by Peloton.