US News shares new plan for medical school rankings

U.S. News & World Report has firmed up the timeline and methodology for its annual medical school rankings after postponing them for the second year in a row.

The timeline for the medical school ranking was pushed back for the second year in a row this spring. On April 8, U.S. News announced a delay in the release of medical schools rankings, one day before publishing its graduate schools rankings.

As of June 7, emails are being sent to medical schools that submitted statistical surveys to U.S. News between fall 2023 and early 2024 so they can review the data. Institutions have until June 21 to address any necessary revisions or updates. Medical schools will then receive an embargoed preview of their rankings ahead of the official publication, tentatively scheduled for late July.

U.S. News is also reversing some changes to its methodology that it announced in 2023. U.S. News said that the medical school rankings will not include bibliometric data that measures schools' research and publications, award transparency credits, or rankings of specialty areas in medical research.

"While U.S. News continues to believe that bibliometrics are a strong indicator of how impactful a medical school's faculty has been in the field of medical research, U.S. News was unable to verify all entities and affiliates where faculty from the medical schools may practice or conduct medical research due to the complexity of reporting and legal structures," the outlet said June 6. "Therefore, this data was not able to be used in the 2024 Best Medical Schools calculations."