US News names 2021-22 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

U.S. News and World Report recognized 237 hospitals for maternity care in a new ranking released Dec. 7.

To compile its inaugural Best Hospitals for Maternity list, U.S. News analyzed 2019 survey data voluntarily submitted by 571 hospitals offering maternity care in the U.S. The publication assessed the hospitals' performance in five quality metrics: scheduled early deliveries, cesarean-section rates in low-risk women, newborn complications, rate of exclusive breast milk feeding and option for vaginal births after cesarean. For more information on the methodology, click here.

U.S. News identified 237 hospitals as high-performing in maternity care for 2021-22. These hospitals received an overall rating that's listed on their individual scorecard on U.S. News' website. Scorecards for the remaining hospitals include information on their performance and individual metrics.



View the full ranking here.