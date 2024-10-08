US News' Best Children's Hospitals 2024-25 Honor Roll

U.S. News & World Report released its 2024-25 Best Children's Hospitals rankings on Oct. 8, featuring 10 Honor Roll hospitals.

The media company, in collaboration with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and examined data from 108 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. The rankings reflect measures such as clinical outcomes, compliance with established best practices, and level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care.

In total, 88 hospitals were ranked among the top 50 in at least one specialty. This year's rankings include a new specialty, pediatric and adolescent behavioral health, featuring 50 top programs. This is the first specialty added to the rankings in more than a decade and a half.

The media company also did not assign ordinal ranks to the top 50 programs within the pediatric and adolescent behavioral health specialty. Instead, programs received equal recognition as the best hospitals for that specialty.

This year's Honor Roll recognizes the 10 hospitals with the highest rankings across all specialties, which, for the first time, were not ordinally ranked. More information about the methodology is available here.

Here are the 10 hospitals named to the Honor Roll, in alphabetical order.

Note: Each of the Honor Roll hospitals is either ranked No. 1 or tied for No. 1 in its state and region.

Boston Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

Cincinnati Children's

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego)

Seattle Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)